Four people shot on Boston Street in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Four people were shot in O’Donnell Heights in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds just before 4 p.m. in the 6200 block of Boston St., and another two victims arrived at a nearby hospital around the same time, said Detective Jeremy Silbert, a Baltimore Police Department spokesman.

No information about the victims’ identities or the nature of their injuries was immediately released.

Boston Street is closed in the area, and police expect to release more details soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6