Four people injured overnight in separate nonfatal shootings in Baltimore

Four men were injured in separate, nonfatal shootings in Baltimore on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, including two incidents within blocks of one another, police said.

Police were called at 8:57 p.m Saturday to North Woodington and Woodridge roads for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital. Several hours later, at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, police were called to an area just blocks from the earlier shooting to investigate reports of gunfire. Officers who arrived at the location in the 1300 block of N. Woodington Road found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Also Saturday night, police responded at 11:08 p.m. to the 3700 block of E. Lombard St. after a security guard at a nearby shopping center heard gunfire and saw a victim running. Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital.

At 12:07 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. A 28-year-old man who had been shot in the foot told detectives the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of McElderry St.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating all four incidents. Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips also can be submitted by texting 443-902-4824.

Also Saturday night, an officer fired his gun at Gilmor Homes after police heard a shooting about 7:30 p.m. and found an 18-year-old victim. His condition was unknown. A police sergeant discharged his firearm at a dark-colored sedan that was fleeing the scene, police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe said. She said it was not clear if anyone was struck by the officer’s gun.

