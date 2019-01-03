Police commissioner nominee Fitzgerald not visiting Baltimore due to family medical emergency, Pugh says

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office said Thursday that she is postponing community meetings with her nominee for police commission, Joel Fitzgerald, citing a medical issue in his family.

The mayor’s office called the issue an “unexpected medical emergency having to do with his son which requires immediate surgery.”

Pugh said she would reschedule the meetings with Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, was expected to meet with community members in Baltimore this weekend, starting Friday. He was to answer questions from the City Council on Monday.

One meeting about Fitzgerald is not postponed, however. The City Council will hear testimony from the public about his nomination on Saturday in the City Council chambers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as scheduled.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the public safety committee, said he sympathized with Fitzgerald’s situation.

“Children are parents’ most precious value,” Scott said. “I certainly understand that Dr. Fitzgerald wants to be with his son.”

The postponement was announced shortly after The Baltimore Sun reported that Fitzgerald overstated on his resume some of his achievements since becoming police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2015.

In one case, he misrepresented his role in the Fort Worth police department’s body camera program. In another, he paints a rosier picture of his results in bringing down crime than FBI data reflects. And Fitzgerald credits himself with improving reporting on racial profiling, even though a new Texas law required the efforts.

If appointed, Fitzgerald would be the fourth police commissioner during Pugh’s first two years in office.

Pugh fired former Commissioner Kevin Davis last January and installed Darryl De Sousa, a veteran officer, as his replacement. But in May, De Sousa was charged with failing to file federal tax returns and resigned.

Since then, the agency has been led by Gary Tuggle, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration veteran, who decided not to seek the job permanently.

Baltimore suffered more than 300 homicides for the fourth consecutive year. The homicide total for 2018 was 309.

This article will be updated.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With Joel Fitzgerald named Mayor Catherine Pugh's pick for the next Baltimore police commissioner, here's a look back at the top Baltimore cops through the years.

