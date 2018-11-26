Police commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald in Baltimore to meet privately with council members

Baltimore police commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald is visiting the city Monday to hold private meetings with members of the City Council, whose votes he needs to confirm him to the job.

Fitzgerald, currently the chief of police in Fort Worth, does not have any public appearances scheduled, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office said.

Pugh named Fitzgerald as her choice to fill the post the Friday before Thanksgiving, following an extended interview and vetting process.

Councilman Brandon Scott, the chairman of the council’s public safety committee, said he planned to drive Fitzgerald around his district Monday evening and was considering introducing him to some members of the community.

The council has set a two-month timeline for reviewing Fitzgerald’s background and qualifications that will include sending a delegation to Fort Worth in early December. The mayor is set to formally nominate him next week, which means the council would have to hold a final vote by the end of January.

It remains unclear when Fitzgerald might take over the leadership of the police department. Pugh has the power to nominate Fitzgerald as acting commissioner at any time, but has said she’s open to waiting for him to take office until after the council’s final vote.

