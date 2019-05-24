Only 16% of Baltimore police officers are female. Meet four women in command who are helping to change that

The shiny black Ford Explorer with tinted windows rolls up on a narrow block in Ellwood Park, a place known for drug dealers, where shootings have hit hard lately. Residents frequently scatter at the sight of an unmarked police vehicle. But this spring day, the Southeastern District’s first African-American female commander steps out of the SUV with a sure step and a smile. And rather than clearing the corners, Maj. Tomecha S. Brown calls out to the men carrying groceries, and the teenagers hanging out, who are all starting to disappear. “Why is everybody leaving?”

This is a familiar world for Brown, who grew up in a now vacant, boarded up rowhome in nearby McElderry Park. Her friendly approach calms the remaining residents on the street. One woman and her school-age daughter hug Brown. The girl has asked the commander to be her mentor. Later, a young man offers Brown a bit of his chicken box, and on a nearby corner, Brown winds up chatting with several young men.

Brown is among four female officers who have risen through the mostly male Baltimore Police Department and are making an impact on the streets as commanders at a time when the troubled force is looking to recruit more women.

Baltimore and other cities around the country see female officers as key to any police reform. The department wants to attract candidates who view themselves not as warriors, but as protectors of the community. As part of a new hiring campaign, the department has set a goal that at least a third of all new officers be women. Images of SWAT teams and roaring helicopters have been swapped for officers posing with cute kids wearing police hats.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Mag. Tomecha Brown of the Southeast District talks to Terry Stewart, who asks for help finding a jobs center as he sits on Rose Street near Monument Avenue during her regular drive through her district.

Though there is little recent research, past analyses have shown that not only are women just as competent as men at police work, but women also bring added skills to the job. Studies have found that women are better than men at defusing potentially violent confrontations with civilians, and they are often better at communicating and developing trust with citizens. Female officers can also be more effective at responding to domestic violence calls, studies have shown.

Baltimore’s recent history makes it prime territory for this strategy. After years of zero-tolerance policing, a 2016 U.S. Department of Justice investigation found that Baltimore officers regularly violated residents’ civil rights. More recently, several corrupt officers were sent to prison as members of a squad of rogue plainclothes officers who conducted illegal searches and stole from civilians. While the DOJ report does not specifically call for more female recruits, the city is now under a consent decree that mandates sweeping reforms to rebuild the community’s trust in its officers.

“Our department, like any department, should have a level of diversity that is reflective of our community,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “The department is clearly moving in the right direction now...but we still have a long way to go.”

The proportion of women in law enforcement nationwide has remained stubbornly small, and Baltimore is no exception. Of the department’s nearly 2,500 sworn officers, less than 400, or 16 percent, are women. Harrison’s command staff of about 30 uniformed officers includes only 10 women: nine majors and one lieutenant colonel. Harrison on Tuesday named Michelle Wilson, a civilian, to oversee the public integrity bureau, making her the highest-ranking woman in the department, and the first African-American woman to serve as a deputy commission, but the offer was later withdrawn.

As district commanders, Brown of the Southeast, Maj. Natalie Preston of the Northeastern District, Maj. Monique Brown of the Southern and Maj. Ettice Brickus of the Northwestern are in charge of deployment. They and officers under their command are the department’s face to the community.

When an 11-year-old boy and his mother were shot last month on a Cherry Hill playground in the Southern District, Monique Brown visited the community twice in two days. She first went to the scene and later attended a vigil.

I did start to feel like I was being treated differently because I was a woman — Maj. Ettice Brickus

“For me, anytime any of you all get hurt, I’m sad,” Brown said to the boy’s classmates from Cherry Hill Elementary. “[The police are] not always the bad guy. I know sometimes it don’t look pretty when we have to do things because of incidents like this, but we have to be there. Just know that we are behind you.”

Brown, who grew up in East Baltimore, remembers standing on the corner because there was nowhere else to go. But the officers she met on the street back then didn’t see who she really was. They wanted to know what she was doing, not how she was doing. “They looked at all of us to be bad,” she said.

When she started as a patrol officer in the Southwest District, she wanted to change that. Patrolling through Edmondson Village, she recalls, her colleagues were surprised to find her chatting up neighbors and kids.

“My side partners would be like, ‘Why are you talking to them?’” she said. “And I would be like, ‘Why aren’t you talking to them?’”

She continued to rise through the ranks, working a variety of assignments including district-level internal affairs, the warrant apprehension task force and domestic violence cases.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott, who chaired the council’s public safety committee, said he would like to see more women and minorities in the department to better reflect the city’s residents. One day he hopes to see a female commissioner as has happened in departments such as Seattle, Washington D.C. and recently Baltimore County.