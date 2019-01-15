Baltimore man charged with murder in fatal Fells Point bar shooting

A 48-year-old Baltimore man turned himself in to police Monday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Fells Point bar in December.

Police issued a warrant in December for Phillip Stanley West, of the 3200 block of Westmont Ave., in connection with the killing of Rodney Steven Beamon Jr. of Cincinnati.

West and Beamon were allegedly seen Dec. 21 arguing outside the Blarney Stone Pub in the 700 block of S. Broadway, then back inside the bar where the shooting occurred, police said. Beamon was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, served a warrant later that day at the Get It Inn 2, a Jamaican restaurant at 2112 Fleet St.

West, who turned himself into police Monday around 2 p.m., is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other charges related to use of a firearm, according to court records. No attorney is listed as representing West.

