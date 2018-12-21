Man fatally shot inside Fells Point bar just after midnight, Baltimore Police said

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Fells Point bar early Friday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

The incident happened just after midnight at the Blarney Stone Pub on the 700 block of S. Broadway, while Thursday’s crowds lingered in the bars and restaurants of the Baltimore neighborhood known in part for its colorful nightlife.

Police said that the victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators know of a suspect, police said.

Claire Cooper said she had only recently left the pub and was on her way back there when the shooting happened. “I love that bar,” she said. But a man advised her that the area had been blocked off, so she ducked into the DogWatch Tavern instead. She sipped a beer as the rain poured down.

Bartender Matt Harr, 27, was rattled by the news, saying he was worried about the staff at the Blarney Stone Pub. “Fells Point is very family, so we watch out for each other,” he said.

Harr was recently held up at gunpoint while walking home from work; ever since then, a bartender at the Blarney Stone Pub began waiting around to drive him home to ensure that he was safe. The violence made him feel hopeless.

“We can have as many meetings as we want. It doesn’t help,” he said.

Last year, a man was fatally shot in Fells Point just outside the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, where he worked. Police said James Forrester, 43, was shot in the 1500 block of Eastern Ave. about 7:35 p.m. Dec. 18, after stepping outside to call his wife. A suspect was charged in his death and later acquitted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2221 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

