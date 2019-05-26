2 teens, 20-year-old charged in string of armed robberies in Federal Hill Saturday

A 20-year-old and two teenagers were charged as adults in a string of armed robberies and an attempted robbery in Federal Hill on Saturday, police announced.

Jaquante Lide, 20, Aaron Scott, 16, and Troy Barnes, 16, face armed carjacking, attempted carjacking, theft and assault charges in at least three incidents, police said. The suspects are accused of robbing people of their cars and phones, including shooting one multiple times with a BB gun.

A 19-year-old man told police his cellphone was stolen by two armed robbers about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Battery Ave., after they got out of a car that had pulled up in the block, police said.

About a half hour later, a 43-year-old woman was assaulted with a BB gun by several carjackers attempting to steal her vehicle in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., police said. She was shot multiple times with a BB gun and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police and City Councilman Eric Costello.

A Jeep Patriot was taken in armed carjacking at 4:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Wells St., police said.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

Two of the suspects were arrested at Randall and South Hanover streets, while the third was arrested behind the wheel of the stolen Jeep in the 2300 block of West Baltimore St., police said.

Lide did not have a lawyer listed in court records, and no phone number was listed for his address in the 2600 block of Presbury St. in West Baltimore. Charges for the two 16-year-olds had not been posted to the Maryland Judiciary’s online case database as of Sunday evening.

Detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit are continuing to investigate, and any witnesses are asked to call 410-366-6341.

