Feds to review every fentanyl arrest in Baltimore in hopes of moving more cases to federal court

With the number of fentanyl overdoses soaring in Maryland, federal prosecutors say they plan to bring more state drug cases to federal court, where penalties are stiffer.

U.S. attorney for Maryland Robert Hur said his office will review every arrest involving fentanyl in Baltimore. Then officials will decide which cases could be prosecuted in U.S. District Court in the city.

“We are eager to do more of these,” Hur said.

He announced the new effort Wednesday alongside Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. She offered support for more federal prosecutions, saying fentanyl is killing people “in mass scales.”

“You are more likely to die from fentanyl-laced drugs than gun violence in the city,” Mosby said.

A powerful opioid drug, fentanyl killed nearly 1,600 people last year in Maryland, according to state health officials. A decade ago, the drug killed 26.

State and federal drug laws overlap and prosecutors often must decide whether to bring a case in state or federal court. The new review means authorities aim to push more of these cases into federal court.

A federal conviction brings stiffer penalties because there is no chance for parole or suspended sentences. Those convicted federally also face mandatory minimum sentences.

“You don’t want to come against the U.S. attorney and federal sentencing guidelines,” Mosby said.

Under federal law, those convicted of selling 40 grams of fentanyl face a minimum of five years in prison. A drug dealer who causes an overdoses faces a minimum of 20 years.

In state court, however, judges could hand down sentence below these minimums.

