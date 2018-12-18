Teacher carjacked at Federal Hill Preparatory School

A teacher at Federal Hill Preparatory School was carjacked at gunpoint outside the school last week, according to police and school officials.

The incident occurred in the school parking lot at about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 11, when a 31-year-old teacher was approached at gunpoint by two black males while getting into his car, according to a police report.

One suspect, dressed in a navy blue peacock hoodie and khaki pants, told the man to “Get the f--- out of the car and put the keys on top before I blow you away,” according to the police report.

The other suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black face mask, according to police. Both suspects got in the car, a 2002 silver Toyota Corolla, drove onto Hamburg Street and turned right on Light Street, the police report said.

The victim was uninjured, according to police.

Principal Sara Long sent a letter to students’ families on Dec. 12 describing the incident and encouraging students to talk to staff members if they feel unsafe and to report suspicious situations. Long said in the letter the school had beefed up its police presence and was “taking extra precautionary measures to ensure everybody’s safety.”

A Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday morning.

