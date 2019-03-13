FBI seeks leads on man who has robbed at least six banks in Baltimore since late February

The FBI's Bank Robbery Task Force is seeking help identifying a man who is suspected of robbing multiple banks in the Baltimore area within the past two weeks.

Since late February, the suspect has approached at least six bank tellers with a note demanding money, and saying that he’s armed and ready to shoot. After taking cash, he’s fled, according to the FBI.

FBI special agent Patrick Dugan said he does not think the robber will stop until he is apprehended. “Once [bank robbers] get on a tear, they just keep going. We never see a ‘one and done’ unless the person gets identified. … They will keep robbing banks until they get caught,” he said.

The man is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

» PNC Bank at 426 W. Baltimore St. (Feb. 27)

» M&T Bank at 329 W. Baltimore St. (March 4)

» Kopernik Bank at 2101 Eastern Ave. (March 5)

» Wells Fargo Bank at 2008 E. Monument St. (March 5)

» PNC Bank at 426 W. Baltimore St. (March 12)

» PNC Bank at 1100 N. Charles St. (March 12)

He is described as approximately 5 feet 7 and of slight build. Agents say he is presumed to be armed. “It’s a little bit unique to have this many holdups in this short a time,” Dugan said. “But it’s not unheard of.”

An FBI spokesman would not disclose how much money the suspect had stolen.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore FBI division at 410-265-8080.

