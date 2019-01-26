Man fatally stabbed in East Baltimore home, police say

A 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a home in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at the home in the 2500 block of East Chase St., in the city’s Biddle Street neighborhood, about 4 a.m. and found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP, or text a tip to detectives at 443-902-4824.

