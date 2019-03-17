Man fatally shot in the head in West Baltimore

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in West Baltimore, city police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Mount St. at 12:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old man was found shot in the leg in the 1800 block of Rosedale St. in West Baltimore. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in good condition. Police said that because he was uncooperative with investigators, details of the shooting are unknown.