Man fatally shot in West Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon

A man was killed in West Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon just before 5 p.m., according to police.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Grantley St. in the Edgewood neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Children wearing backpacks looked wide-eyed at the crime scene tape and police lights flashing as they walked home from school and into the town homes that lined the street. Nearby, the victim’s body lay on the curb, his sneakers sticking out from underneath the white sheet that covered him.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

