30-year-old man found fatally shot Sunday morning in Baltimore

A 30-year-old man was found fatally shot in the 400 block of Gold St. in the Druid Heights neighborhood on Sunday morning, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to the street at 5:32 a.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides for the fourth straight year.