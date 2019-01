One juvenile was arrested after a large fight in Hampden on Monday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to the area of Falls Road and 41st Street around 3:20 p.m. for a juvenile disturbance, according to spokeswoman Nicole Monroe. She said bystanders had reported a large crowd of juveniles were engaged in a physical altercation.

Police did not identify the person in custody.

This story will be updated.

