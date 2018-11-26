School computers stolen in break-in at Dunbar High in Baltimore over Thanksgiving weekend

Computers were stolen during a break-in over the Thanksgiving weekend at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in East Baltimore, a city schools spokeswoman said Monday.

Four Apple computers and a few laptops were taken during the break-in, which happened some time over the weekend near the school’s library, school system spokeswoman Anne Fullerton said. She did not immediately know exactly how many computers were missing.

A media room would typically be in that area of a school building, Fullerton said.

Students were kept from the area Monday, but classes continued on a normal schedule.

A Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman said school police were investigating and referred questions to the school system.

“Most of the computers were locked away, out of sight,” Fullerton said. “There is no danger to students, and they are continuing to investigate the break-in.”

