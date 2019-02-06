Feds offering $5,000 for information leading to arrests of suspected drug dealers in East Baltimore

Federal agents are offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of each of three men alleged to be members of a large East Baltimore drug crew.

Sixteen members of the crew were indicted last week on gun and drug charges, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Agents arrested most of the men, but three of them have not been found.

Authorities are searching for Michael Reaves, Diontaye “Grilla” Demory and Demetres Moore. Agents say they are armed and dangerous and in East Baltimore. Each man faces gun and drug charges.

Anyone with information can call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, text “ATFBAL” to 63975 or email ATFtips@atf.gov.

