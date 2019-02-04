Employee shot at University of Maryland hospital in downtown Baltimore; suspect in custody, police say

An employee was shot outside the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore at about 7 a.m. Monday, police and hospital officials said.

A male suspect with a gun was arrested, and the victim is receiving treatment for what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesman Matt Jablow.

Police believe the victim knew the alleged shooter, Jablow said.

Police had taped off the Shock Trauma Center ambulance bay at West Lombard and Penn streets.

An email sent to University of Maryland, Baltimore students said there was no threat to the campus community.

Eastbound Baltimore Street was closed from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Greene Street for police activity. Officials urged drivers to take another route.

The hospital was operating normally, according to a spokeswoman.

Baltimore Sun reporters Colin Campbell and Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

This article will be updated.