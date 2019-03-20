A teen was shot in his neighborhood, then experienced a shooting at school. 'Another day in Baltimore,' he says

When the first shot rang out inside Frederick Douglass High School last month, GoodGod Akinnibosun thought someone was dropping desks.

Just moments before, he had been talking with a girl in a hallway near the cafeteria, getting ready to maybe ask for her number. Suddenly, students all around him scattered, shouting and sprinting. Someone yelled out, “Gun!” A Douglass student’s irate relative, police say, was firing at a school staffer near the lobby.

After GoodGod realized what was happening, he spun around in his wheelchair, rolling away as fast as he could. He sped past colorful murals of Langston Hughes and Rosa Parks, trying to get on the inside of a locked classroom.

GoodGod is 18 years old, born and raised in Baltimore, a city in which violence is so prevalent it can invade nearly every facet of a young person’s life.

On the city’s streets, GoodGod survived a shooting. In his school, he experienced another.

An attack one year ago, on a dark street about a four-minute walk from his house, left GoodGod partially paralyzed. The bullets punctured his stomach, his hand, his chest, his neck, his back. He doesn’t like to talk about what happened.

He now attends school each day in his wheelchair, two of those bullets still lodged inside him. As his name suggests, GoodGod comes from a religious family. He credits the Lord for keeping him alive.While he was on the ground bleeding, he prayed and prayed. “The devil had his hands on me,” he explains, “but I’m God’s son.”

After months of recovering in the hospital, he knew he wanted to get back to school and earn his Douglass diploma. He hadn’t been shot in the head, after all. He owed it to himself to put his mind to good use.

But he didn’t kid himself into thinking his sprawling brick school building in Northwest Baltimore was safe.

“School is like outside,” he said. “If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

On Feb. 8, police say, a 25-year-old relative of a student came into the school and shot 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant. Marks was seriously injured, but survived. The alleged shooter, Neil Davis, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

No students were hurt in the incident, though some, like GoodGod, heard the scuffle. He wonders what could have happened if a stray bullet had flown down the hallway where he and others were gathered.

“A bullet don’t got no names on it,” he says.

While gun violence is painfully common on the city’s streets — there were more than 300 homicides in each of the previous four years — it’s still rare at Baltimore schools. The last time someone was shot at a city school was 2004, when two brothers were injured outside Thurgood Marshall High just as the school day ended.

In many ways, Douglass students say, it feels like their school has already moved on from February’s shooting. Sure, there have been some security upgrades. But as GoodGod says, that’s life. In this city, shootings just seem to happen. “It’s another day in Baltimore,” he said. “It could happen anywhere, just like shootings happen in malls and hospitals.”

In fact, four days before the shooting at Douglass, a 24-year-old employee of the University of Maryland School of Medicine was shot outside the university’s downtown Baltimore hospital.

Reminders of the violence are everywhere in Baltimore: balloons tied on lamp posts, graffiti designating spaces a “no shoot zone.” There’s a popular Instagram account, which GoodGod follows, that regularly posts the pictures of recent homicide victims.

This is a district in which the school board begins each of its meetings with a moment of silence in remembrance of the students who have died since the last gathering, often because of gun violence. The commissioners take turns reading the names in this somber, biweekly tradition.

Last May, during a memorial ceremony, it took schools CEO Sonja Santelises more than a minute to get through all the names of students killed last school year. There were nine in all. Among them was Andre Galloway, a 16-year-old Douglass student who was the first homicide victim of 2018. He was shot in the neck in South Baltimore on New Year’s Day.

Just this month, three teenagers have been shot and killed in Baltimore.

Santelises lamented the Douglass shooting, saying that “in a city where violence is too present, our schools must be havens of safety and peace, where confrontation and weapons have no place.”

In the neighborhoods surrounding Douglass, there are 4.3 shootings per 1,000 residents, according to the latest available data from the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance. That’s more than double the city’s rate.

How many of GoodGod’s friends have been killed? Seven, he says. Three or so others are survivors, like him. One of them, another Douglass student, was shot in the leg just a few weeks ago.

Research predicts that this kind of prolonged exposure to violence will have a lasting effect on Baltimore’s children. It can lead to anxiety, depression and the inability to concentrate during class. A recent study found that many kids face such dangerous commutes to city schools that they’ll too often skip classes altogether.

For every one of Baltimore’s victims of gun violence, there’s the ever-expanding web of people who are indirectly touched. It has profoundly affected GoodGod’s four siblings and his parents. His 25-year-old brother said that after the shooting in March, he could barely sleep. When he did finally drift off, he often dreamed of his little brother getting shot. On other nights, he dreamed of seeing GoodGod walk again.

A year later, he’ll sometimes scroll through the photos of GoodGod when he was in the hospital, back when he couldn’t talk or eat or really even move. It was traumatizing for the whole family, he says.

“I think about him every day and worry about him,” said the brother, WithGod Akinnibosun.