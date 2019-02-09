Man arrested in Frederick Douglass High School shooting also charged in November homicide

A 25-year-old man charged in Friday’s shooting at Frederick Douglass High School has also been charged in connection with a homicide last November, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Neil Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder and firearm violations in Friday’s shooting, which left a 56-year-old hall monitor in serious condition.

Davis was also linked to a Nov. 10 homicide, according to police. Darelle Yancey, 25, was shot and killed in the 4600 block of York Road, police said.

Matt Jablow, a police spokesman, said that ballistics evidence collected at the scene of the school shooting was part of the investigation that led to the murder charge in the November case.

Davis is being held at Central Booking awaiting a bail hearing, according to police.

An attorney for Davis was not listed in online court records.

The victim in Friday’s shooting, identified by city school district officials as Michael Marks, was in serious but stable condition Saturday and undergoing treatment at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

No students were injured during the incident.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

