Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a double shooting last Thursday.

Police say James Fullard shot two people, ages 17 and 18, in the 900 block of N. Eden St. in East Baltimore.

Fullard, who lives on the 1000 block of N. Gay St., was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He is being held at Central Booking and is waiting to see a court commissioner. No lawyer was listed for him in online records.

