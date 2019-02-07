Break-in reported at Baltimore City Department of Transportation director's office

A break-in was reported at the Baltimore City Department of Transportation director’s office two weeks ago, according to a police report obtained Thursday by The Baltimore Sun.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen, but Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau’s fifth-floor office in the Charles L. Benton Jr. Building at 417 E. Fayette St. was found “in disarray” about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 23, the Wednesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, the report said.

“There was a large amount [of] stacked papers that had been strewn about the office floor, several pin-up maps that were hanging on the walls were either fully or partially pulled down, and multiple ceiling tiles were displaced,” according to the police report.

A balcony door overlooking East Fayette Street, which is typically locked, was found closed but unlocked with the key in the lock, the report said.

The office had been locked on the previous Friday and was supposed to have been locked and unused until the director’s return on the Wednesday the break-in was reported.

“The DOT Director, Michelle Pourciau, responded and conducted a brief inspection of her office,” the police report said. “To date, nothing appears to be missing. She did however conclude that items inside a drawer, on top of her desk and an adjacent shelf had been disturbed.”

Pourciau did not respond to emailed questions about the break-in, and DOT spokesman German Vigil declined to comment.

The investigation remains open, and no arrests have been made, said Detective Jeremy Silbert, a Police Department spokesman.

