An 18-year-old from Baltimore was killed after falling from a dirt bike Sunday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said James Lee Divers, 18, was heading north on Hollins Ferry Road near Third Avenue in Lansdowne when he fell off the bike.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Police said Divers lived on the 2000 block of N. Bentalou St. in Baltimore.

He was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

