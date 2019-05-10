West Baltimore woman, 55, dies after assault; husband charged

A 55-year-old West Baltimore woman who was assaulted last fall has died from her injuries, and police say her husband is being charged with murder.

Wanda Diggins was found in her home in the 1700 block of N. Bentalou St. suffering from multiple blunt-force injuries to her body on the morning of Nov. 2.

The next day, police charged her husband, 56-year-old Cleveland DeShields Sr. with two counts of assault. He has been held without bond ever since being picked up on those charges. Police did not say how they were able to link him to the assault.

On May 5, Diggins died, and the medical examiner’s office said it was a result of her injuries from the assault.

DeShields has a long record of assault arrests. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and received a sentence of 20 years with all but five of that term suspended.

Before that, in 2012, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and received a sentence of six years with all but one year and nine months of that time suspended. He has numerous other past assault cases that were dropped by prosecutors.

DeShield’s listed attorney could not be reached for comment Friday night.

