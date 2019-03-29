Former Baltimore Police chief De Sousa to be sentenced for federal tax fraud

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning for deliberately not paying his federal taxes, a crime that could send the city’s one-time top cop to prison for as long as a year.

De Sousa struck a deal with prosecutors in December and pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to file federal tax returns for 2013 to 2015.

He had faced as much as three years in prison and a $300,000 fine. In court documents, however, prosecutors said they will ask the judge for a prison term of one year.

They wrote that De Sousa didn’t merely make a mistake, but he willfully tried to defraud state and federal authorities. In addition, De Sousa admitted to not filing state taxes. He had owed federal and state authorities $67,587.72.

In his plea agreement, he also admitted to the lengths he went for smaller tax bills.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With Michael Harrison set to be confirmed by the City Council, here's a look back at the top Baltimore cops through the years.

De Sousa admitted to falsely claiming nine tax allowances on both his federal and state taxes, which dramatically cut the amount of taxes withheld from his paychecks. He also claimed deductions he was not entitled to, such as for phantom employee expenses, for a mortgage and property taxes when he didn’t own any property, and for business losses when he didn’t operate a business.

He also falsely claimed to donate thousands of dollars to charity. In court documents, federal prosecutors say Baltimore police officers shared tips to claim fraudulent deductions.

Document: Ex-Baltimore Police Commissioner De Sousa's plea agreement on tax charges »

De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard Martin, has said his client didn’t understand the schemes, but was advised by coworkers he could save money and collect bigger refunds. Martin said the former police commissioner was referred to tax preparers by other cops.

“As he put it, ‘They were just a bunch of numbers on a form’ to him,” Martin wrote the judge.

A career police officer, De Sousa was named commissioner in January 2018, but his tenure ended abruptly after federal prosecutors charged him with tax fraud.

The case left city leaders answering questions about how well they vetted De Sousa before promoting him to Baltimore’s 40th police commissioner. He had served 30 years with the department and earned an annual salary of $210,000 when he stepped down. He resigned after four months on the job.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente