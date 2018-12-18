Former Baltimore police commissioner De Sousa due in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is due in court Tuesday morning to plead guilty to federal tax charges.

De Sousa was charged in May with three misdemeanor counts of failing to file federal tax returns. He resigned one week later.

He had served about four months as the police commissioner.

His attorney, Gerard Martin, has said De Sousa will plead guilty Tuesday to the tax charges.

The former commissioner has previously admitted he did not file federal returns — or state taxes — for 2013, 2014 and 2015. He said he filed taxes for 2016 and received an extension for 2017.

De Sousa could be sentenced to one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

