Baltimore daycare worker pleads guilty to smothering baby to death, gets 70 years in prison

A daycare worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a baby girl last year at the Rocket Tiers Learning Center in downtown Baltimore.

Leah Walden, 24, slapped the baby, pinned her down in the crib and suffocated her with blankets, prosecutors said. Surveillance cameras captured the crime.

The footage showed 8-month-old Reese Bowman kicking her legs while blankets covered her face. Reese suffocated to death that day in May 2017.

Under her plea deal, Walden received 70 years in prison from a suspended life sentence. She will be eligible for parole at age 59.

Her guilty plea came during an emotional court appearance. Crying, Walden apologized. She told the judge she needed assistance and training at the daycare.

Rocket Tiers Learning Center closed permanently after Reese’s murder.

“There was not a time in my hear that I wanted this to happen,” Walden told the court.

This story will be updated.

