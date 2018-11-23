News Maryland Crime

3 shot Friday afternoon in Baltimore, police say

Justin Fenton
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police said three people were expected to survive after being shot in two separate incidents early Friday afternoon.

The shootings were reported about 16 minutes apart. At 1:38 p.m., officers in the Eastern District heard shots and located a woman who had been shot in the arm in the 1000 block of E. 20th St.

Then at about 1:54 p.m. police in the Western District were called to the intersection of West Baltimore and Carey streets, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police did not say where on his body he was struck, but said the injury was non-life-threatening.

Another victim hurt in the same incident showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment, police said.

The citywide shootings unit is investigating both incidents. Anyone with information was asked to call the unit at 410-396-2221, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be sent by text message to 443-902-4824.

