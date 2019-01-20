Davonte Robinson, whose 2016 shooting set off cycle of violence that resulted in death of Lor Scoota, is killed

Police have identified a man killed over the weekend as Davonte Robinson, whose 2016 shooting police said set off a cycle of retaliatory violence that eventually claimed the life of rapper Lor Scoota.

Robinson, 26, was found Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North, in the Parklane neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

On a summer afternoon in 2016, Robinson, then 24, was walking in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. near Gilmor Homes. Police said that video cameras captured Fred Catchings jumping from the passenger seat of a black SUV and opening fire.

Robinson was struck in the back, buttocks and thigh, but would survive.

The shooting, however, sent Robinson’s friends out for revenge, police said. Catchings grew up with Lor Scoota on Pennsylvania Avenue and was named in lyrics by the rising young rapper.

Just hours after Robinson was shot, Scoota was driving from a charity basketball game at Morgan State University, an event to promote peace in Baltimore. Police found Scoota’s car crashed into a corner store, the rapper shot dead inside.

Last year, Catchings was sentenced to 32 years in prison after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors. Police have not identified a suspect in Saturday’s killing.

