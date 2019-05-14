Former Baltimore Police chief Darryl De Sousa enters federal prison

Former Baltimore Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa has entered a federal prison in Fairton, New Jersey, according to his attorney.

De Sousa pleaded guilty in April to three counts of failing to file federal tax returns. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced Baltimore’s former top cop to 10 months in federal prison, 100 hours of community service and one year of supervised release.

De Sousa was scheduled to arrive Monday at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fairton, according to his attorney Gerard Martin. He is listed as an inmate at the facility and is scheduled to be release on March 11, 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

De Sousa’s prison term marks the downfall of a man once trusted to answer Baltimore’s persistent street violence and scandal in the police ranks. Ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed him the city’s top cop in January 2018; he resigned amid the tax charges four months later.

