Baltimore city solicitor files complaint against lawyer retained by Civilian Review Board during dispute

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis has filed an ethics complaint against a private attorney who was hired by the Civilian Review Board, which recently withdrew its lawsuit against the city over a dispute over confidentiality agreements.

Davis filed the complaint against Salisbury-based attorney Robin R. Cockley Monday with the Maryland Office of Bar Counsel. which investigates alleged attorney misconduct. In a letter to the Bar Counsel, Davis said Cockley misrepresented to the Baltimore Circuit Court that he had authority to serve as the attorney for the Civilian Review Board.

“By entering his appearance and filing a complaint purporting to represent an entity he may not lawfully represent, Mr. Cockley has made a false statement to the court,” Davis said in a letter.

“I am hopeful that your office will see fit to conduct a thorough investigation of the matters set forth in this complaint as the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore’s interests will be harmed by allowing the unlawful acts evident in the circumstances to go unaddressed,” Davis wrote.

The complaint comes after a months-long battle between the City Solicitor and the Civilian Review Board, a group of city resident volunteers who investigate police misconduct complaints. The board recommends discipline to the police commissioner, but has no power to impose sanctions on officers.

Reached by phone Monday night, Cockley said the complaint against him was unnecessary since the board withdrew its lawsuit.

“It’s wonderful that the Civilian Review Board and the city were able to resolve their issues,” Cockley said. But the complaint, he said, was akin to “throwing a little gasoline over the dying embers. Putting my interests aside, I don’t see how filing a grievance against the counsel is moving us in a direction of a better working relationship.”

Cockley said he disagreed with Davis that the Civilian Review Board must be represented by the city’s law office. The board was not created by the Baltimore City charter, but by the state legislature to serve as a “watchdog over different agencies. They must be, to a certain extent, autonomous,” Cockley said.

The board, Cockley said, is not another “garden variety city agency” that is subjected to charter provisions that it must be represented by the city solicitor’s office.

Davis did not respond to a call for comment on his complaint.

The dispute began this summer when Davis requested the members sign confidentiality agreements. Several members said they felt that the agreements were excessive and feared it would impede their work.

The members refused to sign the agreements, prompting Davis to direct the police department to withhold police internal affairs files of cases that were set to be reviewed by the board. The Civilian Review Board then retained Cockley, pro bono, and filed a lawsuit against the city last month.

The dispute seemed to be resolved when Davis announced he would no longer require board members to sign confidentiality agreements in November, but warned they may face legal action on their own over any allegations of public leaks of police officers’ confidential personnel documents that they are authorized to review. Davis also said the board would again receive officer internal affairs files to review cases.

After Davis’s announcement, the board withdrew its lawsuit.

“We have been assured by City Solicitor Andre Davis that the files, which are absolutely essential for the Civilian Review Board to function, will in the future be provided promptly and without the need for more judicial intervention,” Bridal Pearson, the board’s chairman, said in a statement. But Pearson also warned that the board would retain Cockley “in case other conflicts of interests arise.”

Davis said his decision to stop requiring the board members to sign confidentiality agreements was not related to the lawsuit. Rather, he said the timing was the result of a new director of the Office of Civil Rights, and an interest to “set a good working relationship with the new Director,” his complaint said.

Cockley noted Pearson’s previous comments about moving on from the dispute. Cockley quoted from Pearson’s statement, “We all serve the public, but we serve the public best when we work together and as much as possible in full public view.”

Cockley said Davis “doesn’t seem to be up to smoothing ruffled feathers.”

