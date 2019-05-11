Lawyer retained by Civilian Review Board during dispute with Baltimore city government is cleared

A private attorney hired by the Civilian Review Board to sue the city last year following a dispute over confidentiality agreements has been cleared of an ethics complaint.

The Maryland Office of Bar Counsel, which investigates alleged attorney misconduct, said it will not pursue an investigation Salisbury-based attorney Robin R. Cockey.

Cockey was retained by the Civilian Review Board, a group of volunteers appointed to review police misconduct complaints, after they said the city withheld department records. The board later dropped the lawsuit, but City Solicitor Andre Davis filed a complaint against Cockey in December alleging that Cockey made a false statement to the court “purporting to represent an entity he may not lawfully represent,” Davis said at the time.

The bar counsel said Thursday in a brief letter that it would not pursue an investigation against Cockey.

“Ultimately, we have come to the conclusion that the overall circumstances, including involuntary dismissal of the action filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City before the court had to rule on such issues, does not warrant further investigation or review of Mr. Cockey’s conduct in this matter,” Raymond A. Hein, deputy bar counsel, wrote.

The dispute between the Civilian Review Board and the City Solicitor’s Office erupted last summer when it asked the board members to sign confidentiality agreements, which it feared would hinder its work.

Bridal Pearson, the chairman of the Civilian Review Board, said Thursday that the process has left him disillusioned, and he does not plan to pursue the position after her term ends in September.

“I felt we weren’t told the truth. We’re not really independent,” from the city, he said. “I don’t want to just be a lame duck.”

The board regularly hears complaints about officers from civilians and conducts a separate investigation from the Police Department’s internal affairs division. The board can make recommendations about discipline to the commissioner, but ultimately, the commissioner has final say.

The Civilian Review Board, which is a part of the city’s Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement, has repeatedly expressed concern that is has been moved under the purview of the city solicitor’s office, which the board members said would further weaken their ability to hold officers accountable. The city’s law department, among its many functions, represents police officers, the police department and the city in lawsuits.

When the board refused to sign confidentiality agreements, the solicitor’s office withheld police internal affairs records, essentially stopping their work. Davis later dropped the requirement but warned that members who refused to comply might face legal action on their own over any allegations of public leaks of police officers’ confidential personnel documents that they are authorized to review. The board members later dropped the lawsuit.

Cockey said Friday, “I must acknowledge the real target wasn’t me, it was the Civilian Review Board.”

But since the board did begin receiving and reviewing complaints against officers, he said, “I’m very pleased that the lawsuit was successful.”

Cockey said, however, that he would offer his services to the board in the future, if needed.

“I hope to be Maytag repair man, and that the phone won’t ring,” he said. “They’re doing often a thankless task. I’m here for them if they need for me.”

Cockey said it was illegal for Davis to release his complaint against Cockey to the public, but Davis said Friday he was within his rights. Should additional issues arise in the future, he said he would issue his claims in court pleadings.

“When this comes up again, I will file what I file court,” Davis said.

Pearson said he will look for other opportunities to help the city reform. He said he sees promise in the city’s civil rights consent decree, which requires widespread policing reforms, including the civilian oversight process. But Pearson said that reform could take years to full implement.

He said he is hopeful about Commissioner Michael Harrison, who he said has already made promising changes in the command staff.

“They needed to restructure the entire leadership and that it what he has done,” Pearson said. “I am cautiously optimistic.”

