Two Baltimore police officers, two civilians injured in crash after pursuit Thursday

Jessica Anderson
The Baltimore Sun

Two police officers and two civilians suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday in Northwest Baltimore, city police said.

Police said the officers were following a “wanted vehicle,” when the officers’ vehicle struck a second vehicle in the 3300 block of Liberty Heights Ave. in the Ashburton neighborhood. Two officers and two civilians in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle that was being followed got away, police said.

The incident was first reported at 1:50 p.m.

The department’s crash unit is investigating.

