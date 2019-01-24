Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello debunks rumors of 'gang initiation'

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello took to social media Thursday to dispel rumors of upcoming gang activity in the city.

“[Y]ou may see some variation of the attached message, via email, text, or social media,” Costello wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. He did not respond to a request for comment.

He then shared a screen shot of an apparent text message from an unknown source that suggested a “gang initiation” would be happening Friday and Saturday in various parts of the city and urging people to avoid certain areas.

But Baltimore police, Costello said, found “no information to substantiate” the rumor.

In an email, police said the department’s criminal intelligence unit and gang units are investigating the information and have not been able to substantiate the claims.

Members of the community are reminded to report suspicious activity to police by calling 911. Callers can remain anonymous and never have to leave their name.

