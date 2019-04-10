Michael Harrison expected to attend his first consent decree hearing as Baltimore police commissioner

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is expected at a public hearing Wednesday to discuss the department’s progress with the judge overseeing the consent decree.

The latest quarterly consent decree hearing will be Harrison’s first before U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse downtown.

Harrison and the judge have met previously in closed-door meetings.

Bredar had expressed frustration about the department’s turnover in top leadership just as the reform process began last year. Gary Tuggle previously served as the interim commissioner after Darryl De Sousa resigned after he was charged with failing to file taxes and Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Kevin Davis amid rising violent crime.

The consent decree is expected take years to fully implement. The agreement, which requires the department to implement widespread reforms, was reached between the city and U.S. Justice Department in April 2017 after an investigation found the department routinely violated residents’ civil rights.

Daniel Murphy, Harrison’s hire from New Orleans who will lead Baltimore’s implementation of reforms, is also expected to attend the hearing, a police spokesman said.

