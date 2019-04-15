Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announces additional changes to command staff and structure

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced additional command staff and structural changes Monday.

The new structure divides the department into four bureaus: Administration; Operations; and the two newly formed bureaus of Compliance and Public Integrity. Each will be led by a deputy commissioner.

The new structure also reduces the number of colonels to two and lieutenant colonel positions to four.

“These moves are an important first step towards making the Baltimore Police Department a more efficient, effective and responsive organization. We simply had too many people in high-ranking positions without an appropriate span of control to justify their rank,” Harrison said in a statement. “Moving forward, I will continue to evaluate BPD’s structure and capacity. More changes will be necessary, but we have begun building an effective structure for the Department and putting the right people in the right places.”

The Community Collaboration Division will also move under the Chief of Patrol’s office, where it will be led by Lt. Colonel Sheree Briscoe.

Harrison has been interviewing the nearly 40 command staff members. Several high-ranking officials appointed under previous Commissioner Darryl De Sousa have left the department.

Jim Gillis, the previous chief of staff, will become the Deputy Commissioner of Administration.

“Jim’s wide range of skills and experiences, his deep knowledge of the Baltimore Police Department, and his passion for making Baltimore a better and safer city lend themselves perfectly to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Administration,” Harrison said.

Harrison brought Eric Melancon, who was his chief of staff at the New Orleans Police Department to serve as his chief of staff in Baltimore. He started work in Baltimore on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Danny Murphy, who will lead the newly created Compliance Bureau overseeing the consent decree reforms, began work last week. He, too, worked alongside Harrison at the New Orleans department.

“Eric and Danny were key members of my team that helped transform the New Orleans Police Department into a better run and nationally recognized organization have been successful in significantly reducing crime and improving NOPD’s relationship with residents. I have every expectation that they will help produce the same results here in Baltimore,” Harrison said.

The new organizational structure will go into effect on April 24.

