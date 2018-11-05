Baltimore police oversight board sues police department to obtain investigative files

The Baltimore Civilian Review Board, a panel charged with reviewing police brutality and abuse allegations, is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking to force the city police department to turn over records, escalating a dispute between panel members and the city’s top lawyer.

The board is being joined in the case by 15 members of the public who have filed complaints against the police.

In July, the members of the board refused to sign a confidentiality agreement proposed by City Solicitor Andre Davis. Since then, the board has been unable to access the official records its members say are essential to their work.

The situation is complicated because the board, as a city agency, is represented by Davis, who is also the police department’s lawyer. The board and the members of the public have retained a private lawyer to bring the case, and the lawsuit could become a major test of the board’s independence.

In August, the board voted to subpoena the police files but members say the department hasn’t complied with the demand. The lawsuit seeks an order from a city circuit judge directing police to share the records.

Robin R. Cockey, the board’s lawyer, said its subpoenas are as “compulsory as any you’d get form a court.”

“The police have ignored the subpoenas,” he said.

Cockey said time is growing short in some of the misconduct cases — under the state law governing police discipline, commanders have to impose any sanctions within a year of a complaint being filed.

“That’s kind of a timeliness problem for the citizens who are joining in this suit,” Cockey said.

In all, the board says some 60 cases are affected.

Citizens can file complaints directly to the nine-member board and it also reviews investigations by police internal affairs. The board recommends discipline to the police commissioner but has no power to impose sanctions on police officers.

Davis has said the confidentiality agreement would not interfere with the board’s work, but the ACLU of Maryland has said it goes beyond what is required in state law.

This article will be updated.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan