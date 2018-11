A 13-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run in the Brooklyn neighborhood around 8:53 a.m. Thursday morning, Baltimore police said.

The teen, who was hit in the 400 block of East Patapsco Ave., suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities did not immediately have a description of the vehicle sought in connection with the incident.

