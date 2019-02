Baltimore police said Friday they are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. to an area in the northwest district for an unresponsive child.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating the death as suspicious.

No additional details were immediately available.

