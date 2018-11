A 32-year-old Chicago woman went missing in Baltimore this week after attending a conference, police say.

Kemara “Kemi” Alliman was last heard from Nov. 12, police say. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gym shoes and jeans, police say.

Police ask anyone who knows her whereabouts to call 911.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6