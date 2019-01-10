Woman shot to death in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood

A woman was killed in Cherry Hill early Thursday night, according to Baltimore police.

The woman, 25, was shot in the upper body in the 2700 block of Fisk Road, in the Cherry Hill Homes in South Baltimore. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

An hour later, wails could be heard from a house next to the crime scene. Friends and a few neighbors walked by the roped-off area in the cold.

“This is a lost society today that’s growing up,” said a neighbor, who declined to give his name for fear of his safety.

A woman ran toward the crime tape. She’d heard there was a shooting and worried something happened to her son. He’s 13 and plays in the area all the time. The neighbor told her it had been a woman who was shot — not her son.

“You can breathe now,” he told her. She clutched her chest. She was relieved. But she could hear the cries. Someone else’s worst fear had come true.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik