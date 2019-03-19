Baltimore playground shooting: 11-year-old in stable condition, mother released from hospital, police say

A Baltimore woman shot at a Cherry Hill playground last week has been released from the hospital and her 11-year-old son, who was also injured in the incident, is listed in stable condition, Baltimore police said Tuesday.

The alleged shooter Nichole George, 31, of the 900 block of Seagull Ave., is charged with several counts of attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and handgun violations, according to police. George does not have an attorney listed in court records.

Police say the victims, an 11-year-old boy and his 34-year-old mother, were spending Thursday evening in the playground across the street from where George lived. George allegedly approached the 11-year-old and struck up a conversation before police say she fired a revolver at him and his mother.

Police do not believe George had a relationship with the victims.

Neighbors said a child and his mother were shot in a Cherry Hill playground in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon while dozens of other kids played nearby.

After George allegedly shot the mother and son, she got into her white 2017 Toyota Corolla and left the scene, police say in charging documents.

George worked as a driver for Lyft, the company confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, a Lyft representative said "The safety of our community is our top priority. While the incident described did not involve the Lyft platform, we have permanently deactivated this individual."

After leaving the scene, George allegedly returned a short time later and went inside her residence. Witnesses told police where George lived and she was taken into custody, charging documents state.

Police searched her home and found two black boots beneath the sink of a second floor bathroom. The left boot contained a box of cartridges and three spent casings. Tucked in the right boot was a revolver, which contained six live cartridges, according to charging documents.

The boy, who was shot in the head and the hand, was taken into surgery and was listed Tuesday in stable condition. His mother, who was shot in the head, was released from the hospital, according to police.

