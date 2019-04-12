Six Baltimore men plead guilty for roles in Cherry Hill's Hillside drug ring

Six Baltimore men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy and admitted their roles as members of the deadly Hillside Enterprise drug dealing ring, which operated for about 14 years in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Federal prosecutors are recommending sentences between 12 and 23 years in federal prison for 27-year-old Keenan “BlackFace” Lawson, 25-year-old Michael “Pee Wee” Evans, 26-year-old Kevin “What What” Horsey, 28-year-old Stevie “GB” Lawson; 31-year-old Terrell “Relly” Luster and 27-year-old Caesar “Stinky” Rice, according to a new release for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

All six men admitted that they participated in, or were present for the shootings of individuals primarily believed to be rival gang members, according to the release.

The six men join 13 other Hillside Enterprise members to have pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy — eight of whom have since been sentenced to between 10 and 30 years in federal prison. Hillside Enterprise was connected with numerous robberies, shootings, beatings, murders and other violence meant to intimidate people who would interfere with the narcotics trafficking, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say the Hillside members also committed violence against one another.

As members of Hillside Enterprise, the six men admitted they distributed powder and crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and marijuana in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, including in the Cherry Hill Shopping Center, and in areas of west and southwest Baltimore, according to federal prosecutors.

Hillside members used several Cherry Hill homes, including one in the 400 block of Roundview Road and an apartment in the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road, to cut and package their drugs with food coloring and distinctive topped vials.

Prosecutors say the six men pocketed the profits from their drug sales or used the money to buy firearms and expand their narcotics trafficking operations.

“These gang members brought terror and death to Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood with guns and drugs,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in the release. “Federal, state, and local law enforcement are committed to working together to target those responsible for the most violence in Baltimore City. These defendants admitted that they were part of an organized criminal enterprise with leaders and members who dealt drugs and committed violent crimes using guns. Now they face lengthy sentences in federal prison, where there is no parole — ever.”

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III has scheduled sentencing for Evans, Luster, Rice and Horsey for July 12, and scheduled sentencing for Keenan and Lawson on July 19.

Two other alleged Hillside members — 27-year-old Travis Eugene “Sticks” Alewine and 32-year-old Deaven Raeshawn “Gotti” Cherry — are still being sought by police, according to officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore field division.

The ATF is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of either Alewine or Cherry. Both are charged federally with drug and racketeering conspiracies, including murders, and are considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe they are likely still in the counties near Baltimore, if not within the city itself.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, ATFtips@atf.gov, text “ATFBAL” to 63975, or contact ATF via the mobile “reportit” app.

