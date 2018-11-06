Baltimore Police officer struck, juveniles taken into custody after reported assault in Charles North neighborhood

A Baltimore Police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while responding to an assault in North Baltimore Tuesday, police said.

Police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe said officers were called to a report of an assault in the area of North Charles Street and 21st Street shortly before 1 p.m. Three juveniles were taken into custody, she said.

Based on preliminary information, Monroe said an officer was struck by a vehicle and was being taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Monroe said she did not have information on what led to the officer being struck and the assault. She said investigators were still on scene and would have additional details later.

This story will be updated.

