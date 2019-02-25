Prosecutors drop case against man accused of killing Baltimore City College lacrosse captain

With jury selection to begin Monday, prosecutors abruptly dropped the case against a man accused of gunning down a Baltimore City College High School student last spring.

Lawrence Rosenberg, the attorney for the accused man, said prosecutors had tried to postpone the murder trial. When the judge refused, they dropped the case entirely.

“I’ve been doing this 40 some years and I’ve never seen this,” Rosenberg said. “We had a jury panel.”

His client, Eric Jackson, was one of three men charged with murdering the teen. Police said the killing was a case of mistaken identity.

High school junior Ray Glasgow III was shot to death in May just days before he was to captain his lacrosse team in the city championship game.

Gunmen shot up a parked car with Glasgow inside and wounded another teen in the car. His death clouded the championship game, and his teammates draped his jersey on the bench.

Police charged three people: Shawn Little, Bradley Mitchell and Jackson. The three are being tried separately.

Rosenberg said he doesn’t know the status of his client.

“They kept saying he’s not going home,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment Monday.

