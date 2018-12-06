Another detainee dies at Baltimore Central Booking; facility shut down temporarily for investigation

Another detainee died at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center facility Thursday night, causing the facility to be shut down while authorities investigate, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Gary McLhinney, director of professional standards for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said the detainee had already been processed when he collapsed in view of multiple corrections officers. No foul play is suspected.

The facility has placed a hold on accepting new detainees while the incident is under investigation. Gerard Shields, a department spokesman said officials hoped to have it reopened by 11 p.m. Thursday.

It’s the third death reported at the facility this year.

Last month, David Ott, a 31-year-old Morrell Park man, died at the facility after initially being taken to a hospital because of medical concerns.

In June, Deniro Bellamy, a 31-year-old disabled man who had turned himself in on a traffic violation, collapsed in a holding cell with other inmates and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Bernice Mitchell, a 53-year-old woman, died at Central Booking in December 2016.

