Man dies at Baltimore Central Booking after being taken to hospital due to medical concerns

A 31-year-old man died at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center last week after initially being taken to a hospital due to medical concerns, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Tuesday.

David Ott, who had been arrested by Baltimore Police on a trespassing charge, was found unresponsive in his holding cell just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Responding medics pronounced him dead about a half hour later, according to Gerard Shields, a DPSCS spokesman.

Police initially brought Ott to Central Booking just before noon that day, but then took him to a local hospital due to a “medical condition,” said Shields, who declined to describe the condition, citing medical privacy concerns.

By policy, Central Booking turns away sick or injured suspects, referring them for treatment before they are booked, but the police officers who arrested Ott took him away from Central Booking for treatment before a medical exam took place, Shields said.

The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

After receiving medical clearance, Ott was brought back and booked just before 2 p.m., Shields said.

“In its preliminary investigation, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Division found no negligence by department staff,” Shields said in a statement.

No phone number was listed for Ott’s address in the 1700 block of Harman Avenue, and no attorney was listed in online court records.

Ott was the second inmate to die at Central Booking this year, and at least the third since 2016.

In June, Deniro Bellamy, a 31-year-old disabled man who had turned himself in on a traffic violation, collapsed in a holding cell with other inmates and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bernice Mitchell, a 53-year-old woman, died at Central Booking in December 2016.

