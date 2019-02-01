First Baltimore Ceasefire weekend of the year begins Friday

Grassroots organizers are calling for a weekend without any killings in the city as the first Baltimore Ceasefire of 2019 begins Friday.

The quarterly campaign, which launched in August 2017, urges a 72-hour period of peace. The first ceasefire of the year runs Feb. 1-3, when organizers will hold peace vigils, prayer walks, happy hours and other events dedicated to promoting nonviolence.

Launched by Erricka Bridgeford, the ceasefire operates under the slogan "Nobody kill anybody."

This weekend’s event comes after Baltimore saw 25 homicides in the first month of 2019.

There were 309 homicides in Baltimore in 2018 — marking the fourth consecutive year the city saw more than 300 killings.

