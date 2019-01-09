Two cats found abused, one of them dead, in crate in Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating reports of animal cruelty after finding two cats, one dead, in a crate last week.

The cats were found last week at the Travel Plaza, in the 5600 block of O’Donnell St. in Southeast Baltimore. Both cats had trauma to their bodies and were taken to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter for evaluation.

A spokesman for BARCS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Animal Abuse Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2400 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

